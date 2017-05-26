Parents

Look who came to Miley Cyrus' concert: Savannah Guthrie's kids Vale and Charley!

The plaza was packed for Miley Cyrus Friday — but we had our eyes on two tiny members of the crowd: Savannah Guthrie's kids!

Savannah couldn't let her kids miss out on the concert!
Vale and Charley joined their mom for the concert, and 2-year-old Vale even made it up on stage — where she tried to take the microphone. (Perhaps Miley has a new backup singer coming soon!)

"She's a huge Miley fan," Savannah said about the toddler.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Vale was having a great time on the plaza!
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Charley may not be able to dance along quite yet, but he still loved the show!

What a fun way for the family to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Come back soon, you two!

Watch Miley Cyrus sing 'We Can't Stop' live on TODAY

Watch Miley Cyrus sing 'We Can't Stop' live on TODAY

