Little Leias! How girls around the country are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher

The death of Carrie Fisher has left her fans mourning more than an actress, writer, activist and advocate — many are grieving for a beloved heroine.

Alamy stock Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa in "Star Wars."

Fisher's portrayal of Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" films of the 1970s and '80s inspired a generation of little girls to imagine themselves at the center of a grand adventure "in a galaxy far, far away."

But we haven't really lost Leia. There's another generation of girls out there who'll make sure that the powerful princess lives on beyond the movies.

RIP Princess Leia. The first person I ever had a crush on. Here is my daughter dressed up like her pic.twitter.com/B8Vi33WRaF — Once A Runner (@coopercoach) December 27, 2016

After the news of Fisher's death broke Tuesday, parents took to social media to share just how far her influence and enduring character continues to reach.

.@NBCNightlyNews My daughter dressed up like Princess Leia for her first time trick-or-treating in 2014. pic.twitter.com/vP9i4Rr7iW — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) December 27, 2016

These young girls were born decades after "A New Hope" and just years — or in some cases, months — before "The Force Awakens," but the Leia is strong in all of them.

In honor of Carrie post pics of you or your feisty daughters dressed up like Princess Leia. I want to see em all. I'll start. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/1u63OHRWir — Single Mom Survives (@SnglMomSurvives) December 27, 2016

@NBCNightlyNews Daughter was Leia for halloween, and little brother got into the spirit too pic.twitter.com/wn99JzoLCd — Keefer Douglas (@Adornjamin) December 27, 2016

My kids were brought up w plenty of Leia in their lives (like our reenactment at a SW exhibit). I'm sad but happy for her legacy #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/olNnihvAFt — Chase (@ChasejustChase) December 27, 2016

Thank u #CarrieFisher for teaching my daughter to aim high. She feels like the galaxy is the limit thanks to #princessleia #ripcarriefisher pic.twitter.com/fIzDmaoGX4 — Treehousethreadsblog (@treehouseblog) December 28, 2016

For some of these kids, loving Princess Leia is a family tradition.

Because channeling this princess — one who saved others far more often than she needed saving — never gets old.

Digging up this photo of me, dressed like my favorite movie character, in memory of Carrie Fisher. Sad to hear this news. #RIPCarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/BI4ggxuWqR — Sylvia Kirkwood (@SylSyl2299) December 27, 2016

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.