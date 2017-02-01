Little fans show adorable Super Bowl spirit from Atlanta hospital

share tweet pin email

When most of us gather together on Sunday to cheer the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, we'll probably do it from our the comfort of our living rooms.

Not everyone has that luxury — but that isn't stopping them from showing their team spirit.

Meet little Ella who, according to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and local Fox 5, has been doing battle with a rare cell disease called Langerhans cell histiocytosis for eight months.

But she remains smiling and adorable in her Falcons hospital gown and headband — and every inch the gracious lady with the added touch of lace.

She's not alone, either! CHoA also posted this young man in a Falcon's shirt and with a special protective collar.

Just look at how proud he is about his team!

So come Sunday, whether you're pulling for the Falcons or the Pats, be sure to remember that we're all on the same team when it comes to rooting for these little ones.

#TeamKids!

