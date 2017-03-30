share tweet pin email

Forth Worth police Officer Anthony Colter was taking a break at a local McDonald’s when he noticed he’d caught the attention of a child nearby.

Jamie Hubbard told TODAY she eating with her son, TJ, last week when she noticed he'd become fascinated by seeing a real-life police officer.

“TJ kept looking at him and his helmet,” Hubbard said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link This little boy hugged a police officer and it's the sweetest thing Play Video - 0:31 This little boy hugged a police officer and it's the sweetest thing Play Video - 0:31

Colter, a motorcycle cop, said the boy wanted a ride on his bike, but Colter offered the 3-year-old a police badge sticker instead. The officer also made sure to let TJ know he considered him his "helper" for the day.

RELATED: Police officers hand out ice cream instead of tickets on hot day

“I told him that the officer liked him, and he was his friend," said Hubbard, a stay-at-home mom. "He got a really big grin on his face.”

That’s when Hubbard asked TJ if he would be interested in thanking Colter with a hug. Of course, TJ was very interested.

TJ ran over, but got a little intimidated. After Hubbard let Colter know what TJ wanted, Colter welcomed him with open arms.

RELATED: Police officer helping teen with autism becomes viral photo

Thank goodness Hubbard caught the event on camera. She shared it to her Facebook page, where it quickly became a hit.

Courtesy of Jamie Hubbard We're so glad TJ's mom caught this moment on camera!

Colter found out the next day from a co-worker that he was making waves online.

“I was just floored,” Colter said of the moment he first saw the video. “I was amazed and honored, and I couldn’t believe it. That just shows how kind-hearted and how much of a jewel (TJ) is.”

To Colter, the video is a a sweet representation of how well Hubbard is raising TJ.

“It just shows how good he is,” said Colter. “Also, some of the credit goes to his mom. His mom is teaching him those values so she gets credit, too.”