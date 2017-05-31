Lauren Conrad shows off her baby bump in a cute red bikini

share tweet pin email

This momma-to-be is ready for the beach!

Lauren Conrad showed off her growing baby bump while donning a cute red bikini in an Instagram post on Wednesday, teasing fans about some exciting news: the launch of her swimsuit line.

“It’s finally here!” the former "Hills" star, 31, wrote. "The collection has all the swimsuits, cover-ups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty cover ups like the one above!”

In the accompanying photo, the Laguna Beach, California native shows off a warm summer glow in a chic floral cover-up, oversized white hat and dark aviator shades.

Other pieces from Conrad’s collection include striped bikinis and high-waisted bottoms in peach tones and stripes, leaf-patterned one-piece swimsuits and crocheted tops with a boho vibe.

The line, sold at Kohl’s, also features summer sandals and flowy maxi dresses that balance style with comfort.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Conrad has happily chronicled her pregnancy since first announcing that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child together back in January, on New Year’s Day. In an Instagram post this past March, the former reality star gave followers a peek at her bare baby belly as she lounged by the sea.

“Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita,” she captioned the shot.

RELATED:

Lauren Conrad lists 4 things you should never say to a pregnant woman

Whitney Port shares the story behind 'I hate my pregnancy' videos