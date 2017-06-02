Lauren Conrad reveals she's expecting a boy — see the adorable pic!

share tweet pin email

Lauren Conrad has revealed she and hubby William Tell are expecting ... a boy!

The reality star-turned-fashion designer shared the news Friday on Instagram with a pic of a sweet retro birth announcement featuring an illustration of a little boy driving a car.

I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy 👶🏼! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," wrote Conrad, 31, in the caption.

The little fella will be the first child for the couple, who married in 2014.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

The former "Hills" star announced she was expecting with a sonogram photo on New Year's Day.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." a joyful Conrad wrote.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Later, she showed off her baby bump in a beach shot, letting fans know she was blissfully in the "babymooning" phase of her pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the mom-to-be shared a more recent photo of herself in a red bikini to announce the launch of her new swimwear line.

Congrats again to the happy couple!

