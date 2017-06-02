Lauren Conrad reveals she's expecting a boy — see the adorable pic!

Lauren Conrad has revealed she and hubby William Tell are expecting ... a boy!
The reality star-turned-fashion designer shared the news Friday on Instagram with a pic of a sweet retro birth announcement featuring an illustration of a little boy driving a car.
"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," wrote Conrad, 31, in the caption.
The little fella will be the first child for the couple, who married in 2014.
The former "Hills" star announced she was expecting with a sonogram photo on New Year's Day.
"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." a joyful Conrad wrote.
Later, she showed off her baby bump in a beach shot, letting fans know she was blissfully in the "babymooning" phase of her pregnancy.
Earlier this week, the mom-to-be shared a more recent photo of herself in a red bikini to announce the launch of her new swimwear line.
Congrats again to the happy couple!
More The Royals videos
Pippa Middleton’s wedding: An inside look at the dress and royal guests
Pippa Middleton gets married in fairy tale wedding
Duchess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews
Pippa Middleton’s wedding: Which dress will get the yes?
RELATED