Lauren Conrad reveals her baby bump in new 'babymooning' photo

Lauren Conrad is in the “babymooning” phase of her pregnancy, and she’s loving every minute of it!

The reality star-turned-fashion designer just shared a photo of herself at the beach. To be more specific, it’s a picture of her baby bump and her cool drink at the beach.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

“Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita,” LC wrote. Wherever she is, we want to be there, too!

The former “Hills” star, 31, announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day. This will be the first child for Conrad and her husband, William Tell. The couple married in 2014.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Enjoy your babymoon, Lauren!