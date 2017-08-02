Lauren Conrad reveals 1st baby photo, recalls going into labor: 'I just gasped!'

share tweet pin email

Lauren Conrad celebrated the Fourth of July this year with food, fireworks, friends ... and a new baby.

The former star of “The Hills” hosted a party that night and — surprise! —she went into labor after the guests left. She and her husband, William Tell, later welcomed their first child, Liam James Tell.

“I was feeling great, and I didn’t think the baby was going to come, so I decided to go ahead with the party,” Conrad, 31, told People for its new issue, on newsstands Friday. “But we did it a little more low-maintenance than we usually do; we hung tassels on all the railings and stuck some flags around. And we did Mexican corn and hot dogs. Easy.

People

“We went down to the beach and watched fireworks. People were starting to leave, and I went to bed. Then William came in an hour later, and as soon as his head hit the pillow, my water broke. I just gasped!”

Liam’s arrival was a pleasant surprise, in more ways than one.

“I just remember thinking he was so cute. I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes. In my head he was 9 pounds, and I thought that’s why delivery hurt so much!” Conrad revealed. “I think I was still kind of crying from the pain, but I was really happy.”

LC is starting to get the hang of being a mommy, and all of the responsibilities that come with it.

“I had no baby experience. I had never held a newborn, and I just changed my first diaper the other day!” she shared. “But I figured it out quickly. The idea of it is so much scarier than the reality.

“And I feel so spoiled,” she added. “Liam is such a good baby. I’m sleeping three to four hours at a time. This morning I was up at 4 a.m. and I wasn’t even tired, so I cleaned the kitchen and did some cooking. William was like, ‘You’re crazy!’”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Conrad told People she gained about 35 pounds during the pregnancy, and isn't feeling pressure to shed the baby weight.

“I’m going to wait a few weeks, obviously, but I’m excited to get back into working out,” she explained, noting that she’s trying to focus on the positive.

“I’ve never really had boobs before, so I’m going to try these out for a little bit!” she said. “I’m trying out a new shape! And there are always things you can do to make yourself feel better. Spanx exist for a reason!”

With Conrad’s positive outlook on motherhood, it’s no surprise that she’s open to the idea of giving Liam a little brother or sister sometime in the future.

“I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, I understand now why people keep having babies!” she said. “We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.”