Laugh along with the 11 funniest parents on Facebook this week

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook! And we love them for it.

If it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d be pretty confident that we’re the only people to have ever hidden their child’s recorder so we don’t wake up the next day to “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

So we’d like to take a moment to say LOL to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook!

1. Don't go cryin' (Rachael Koenig)

Facebook/ Rachael Koenig

2. So fancy! (Suburban Shit Show)

Facebook/ Suburban Shit Show

3. Reach for the stars (Hold me, Don't hold me)

Facebook/ Hold me, Don't hold me

4. Click, click, click (This is Motherhood)

Facebook/ This is Motherhood

5. Guessing game (Mommy Back Talk)

Facebook/ Mommy Back Talk

6. The truth hurts (Rach Riot)

Facebook/ Rach Riot

7. Busted, disgusted (Tara Wood)

Facebook/ Tara Wood

8. Not my crowd (Punk Rock Papa)

Facebook/ Punk Rock Papa

9. When will it stop? (Martinis and Motherhood)

Facebook/ Martinis and Motherhood

10. Spot on, kid (Dude Mom)

Facebook/ Dude Mom

11. So crafty (Ponies and Martinis)

Facebook/ Ponies and Martinis

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including On My Way to The Bath and On My Way to Bed. Follow Sarah on Facebook, Twitter @SarahMaizes or Instagram @sarah_maizes.