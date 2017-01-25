Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley says his little baby brought big changes

Life is never the same after a baby comes along, and as Lady Antebellum singer Charles Kelley learned following the arrival of his first child, the same can be said for life on the road.
In the old days, long before Kelley and wife Cassie McConnell had their 11-month-old son Ward — and before his bandmates had babies of their own — touring meant kicking back and partying.
“We’d be drinking and playing ping pong for four hours before every show," Kelley revealed in an interview with Rare Country.
And now? Those pre-show hours are spent with his son, and the transition from parent to country crooner is just plain "weird."
“(It’s) right before you go onstage and you’re bathing your baby and putting them down on the bed, and then you have to flip that switch and an hour later jump onstage and try to be a rock star," Kelley explained. "That’s really weird.”
But it's obviously really worth it, too.
Kelley plans to take Ward on Lady Antebellum's upcoming world tour, which kicks off in May. Though there is one part of that experience he's already dreading — the 12-hour flight to South Africa.
“That’s gonna be a nightmare,” he told Rare Country.
