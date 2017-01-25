Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley says his little baby brought big changes

share tweet pin email

Life is never the same after a baby comes along, and as Lady Antebellum singer Charles Kelley learned following the arrival of his first child, the same can be said for life on the road.

In the old days, long before Kelley and wife Cassie McConnell had their 11-month-old son Ward — and before his bandmates had babies of their own — touring meant kicking back and partying.

Merry Christmas from The Kelley's! A photo posted by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:56am PST

“We’d be drinking and playing ping pong for four hours before every show," Kelley revealed in an interview with Rare Country.

And now? Those pre-show hours are spent with his son, and the transition from parent to country crooner is just plain "weird."

Reading an old Dr Seuss book to Ward! This was one of mine from when I was young. This is the only way he'll sit still for 3 min at a time. A photo posted by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Nov 17, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

RELATED: Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman shares big news — she has a new baby girl!

“(It’s) right before you go onstage and you’re bathing your baby and putting them down on the bed, and then you have to flip that switch and an hour later jump onstage and try to be a rock star," Kelley explained. "That’s really weird.”

But it's obviously really worth it, too.

Ward found his favorite new chew toy...Slim's braids. @ladyantebellum A photo posted by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Aug 27, 2016 at 9:33am PDT

Kelley plans to take Ward on Lady Antebellum's upcoming world tour, which kicks off in May. Though there is one part of that experience he's already dreading — the 12-hour flight to South Africa.

“That’s gonna be a nightmare,” he told Rare Country.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.