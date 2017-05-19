Kristen Bell discovered the ultimate mom hack for daughter's diaper

share tweet pin email

Now, here's a remake we'd like to see: Mom MacGyver.

And we've got the perfect actress/mom to play the lead — Kristen Bell!

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Kristen Bell in New York City in March.

How do we know she's the right mom for the part? Exhibit No. 1: the classic mom hack she pulled on a plane recently, as documented in this Instagram:

Quick fix for a broken pull up when you're on an airplane? Hair tie. BOOM. Next question. #mom A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on May 17, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

A broken pull-up while on airplane? A little hair elastic will apparently work juuuuuust fine.

With two daughters under the age of four (Lincoln and Delta), Bell has clearly become an expert in creative problem-solving. You never know when this ingenuity will be needed!

Bell and husband Dax Shepard have been working on their parenting tricks for several years now, even before their older daughter Lincoln was born.

The pair recently posted this fun throwback picture, showing them practicing the hospital run four years ago, before Lincoln was born:

Keep up the good work, guys! Someone will make "Mom MacGyver" one of these years!

RELATED

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.