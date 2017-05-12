share tweet pin email

When Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were awaiting the arrival of their first child back in 2013, they knew they were experiencing the "calm before the storm."

On Thursday, the actress shared a beautiful black-and-white throwback photo that offered a glimpse of their anticipation and preparation as they contemplated becoming parents.

"#tbt to 4 years ago- the calm before the storm," the 36-year-old wrote alongside the pic. "Practicing our ride to the hospital- in our new 'family car' (a 1995 wood paneled Buick Roadmaster station wagon). Patiently waiting out month 9."

Soon after that they welcomed daughter, Lincoln, and just months after her birth, they were married.

The following year, the family had even more to celebrate as they grew from three to four with the arrival of another little girl, Delta.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

But they don’t plan for the brood getting any bigger than that. In fact, after a pregnancy scare last year, Shepard made sure of it!

"For eight hours, I was like imagining my life with all these kids," the 42-year-old film star told Jimmy Kimmel. But once he and Bell found out for sure that she wasn't pregnant, he imagined never imagining that again.

"That was Tuesday," he said of the scare. "I flew home Wednesday for a meeting. Thursday morning I had a vasectomy."

RELATED