Know a mom who deserves recognition this Mother's Day? TODAY wants to know about her!

Mother's Day is fast approaching and TODAY will be celebrating with a week of surprises for deserving moms.

But before we can do that, we need your help!

Do you know an awesome mother who deserves recognition? Is she a mom who goes above and beyond by selflessly thinking and doing for others?

If you know of a mom you want to recognize, TODAY wants to hear from you. Send the following info to TODAYStories@nbcuni.com:

  • Photo of mom and family

  • Name of person submitting

  • Name of mom

  • Mom's address

  • Distance to nearest major airport

  • Email

  • Your work phone

  • Your mobile phone

  • Include a short description of why you want this mom recognized.

We look forward to seeing your submissions!

