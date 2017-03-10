Kids crashing dad's live interview is the best thing you'll see today

share tweet pin email

This week's ouster of the South Korean president Park Geun-hye is no laughing matter.

But a BBC interview Friday morning with Robert Kelly, professor of political science at Pusan National University turned out to be full of chaos, grins, screaming and ... well, children.

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

As the video the BBC posted on their Twitter feed shows, Kelly is opining informatively about the president's impeachment when his office door swings wide and we realize he's probably working from home ... because a young girl in a yellow shirt comes dancing in, wanting attention.

Barely pausing in his speech he gently pushes the toddler aside ... right around the time child No. 2 rolls in, followed by either mom or a nanny trying desperately to recover the situation.

By this time, the door seems like a clown car and who knows what's going to emerge next?

Fortunately (for dad), the children are corralled and leave the room, though we can hear screams of fury coming from the other side of the door.

We have to give Professor Kelly credit, though, for keeping his composure the whole time and never breaking eye contact with the camera.

Dad life!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.