Kelly Clarkson celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday in a way that has us all green with envy – and totally giggling!

As we reported on Sunday, a video posted on Instagram had the "Stronger" singer sort through some Scrabble tiles to find a hidden birthday message that ultimately told her to pack her bags for a surprise girls trip to a secret location.

Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

But on Monday, we learned where they ended up: Universal Orlando in Florida! And even better: she brought 2-year-old River Rose and 1-year-old Remington Alexander along for the fun and games.

Thank you @universalorlando for the most magical birthday!!! It was the greatest surprise to have my entire group adorned in Harry Potter gear!!! 🎉🎉🎉😊😊😊 #35 #stillgotit #greatestfamilyandfriends #hashtag 😜 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

But before we get into that, we'd just like to say: We love how Clarkson isn't afraid to show herself hanging around her house in a T-shirt and hair piled on her head. We know that look, for sure!

The singer, her mom, her sister and her friends all headed off to the theme park for the big day. Everyone dressed in "Harry Potter"-themed outfits, including their favorite house T-shirts, according to People magazine.

And Clarkson helpfully shared a few snaps of herself and the kids at the park, including this adorable "love this"/"hate this" image of River Rose mugging for the camera.

Truly a magical day, indeed!

‪Happy Easter!! #RiverRose #RemyB #BabyKissesAreTheGreatest Thanks for the great photo @weisseubanks 😊‬ A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

