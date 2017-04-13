share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson has a lot to celebrate these days, what with a best-selling children's book, a recent release on "The Shack" soundtrack and a new album in the works.

But all of that took a backseat Wednesday as the "Piece by Piece" singer celebrated the best occasion of all — her son's first birthday!

Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim 😊 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Clarkson shared photos from the bash on Instagram, and it looks like the little guy already knows how to party.

In one shot, Remy grins ear-to-ear as he rides his new rocking horse. In another, he looks positively awestruck by his very first bite of birthday cake.

And who wouldn't be? Just look at that cake — mom and dad, Brandon Blackstock, presented the tot with an impressive campsite-themed cake featuring a big tent, a small bear and a tiny fondant icing fire.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!!" Clarkson wrote alongside the multi-pic post, adding the hashtag "#BlackstockCampgrounds."

As for Remy's great big grin, this isn't the first time Clarkson's followers have seen that.

This little guy is magic 😊 #RemyB A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:17pm PDT

That's been present for every photo his mom has shared from his first year.

This pic was literally taken right after #remy got a shot today #wemakeunicornbabies #RemyBaintworried A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 19, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT

Even since his first day!