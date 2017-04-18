Parents

Fun in the sun! Katie Holmes shares photos from spring break with Suri

For most of us Easter means spring, but Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri decided to jump right into summer with a vacation on the beach in Florida!

Actress Holmes took Suri (who turned 11 on April 18) down to Marco Island Resort to meet up with her extended family from Ohio for a weeklong visit, according to E! News. And she very kindly shared photos with us on her Instagram on Tuesday of the Easter week gathering, including mom-daughter hugs:

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

To throwing the ol' pigskin around (nice slow motion action shot!):

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

To family group shots:

#family #love #gratitude ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

To wistful images staring out to sea:

#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

To triple-parasailing adventures:

...come fly with me 💕💕💕 #family #love #cousins #memories #dreams thank u @tfretti for the photo

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

And the contented smile of a sunbather:

#beach #family #love

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Looks like the gang had a wonderful time together — thanks for inviting us all along, Katie!

