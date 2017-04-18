Fun in the sun! Katie Holmes shares photos from spring break with Suri

For most of us Easter means spring, but Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri decided to jump right into summer with a vacation on the beach in Florida!
Actress Holmes took Suri (who turned 11 on April 18) down to Marco Island Resort to meet up with her extended family from Ohio for a weeklong visit, according to E! News. And she very kindly shared photos with us on her Instagram on Tuesday of the Easter week gathering, including mom-daughter hugs:
To throwing the ol' pigskin around (nice slow motion action shot!):
To family group shots:
To wistful images staring out to sea:
To triple-parasailing adventures:
And the contented smile of a sunbather:
Looks like the gang had a wonderful time together — thanks for inviting us all along, Katie!
