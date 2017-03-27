Kathie Lee Gifford met Hoda Kotb's daughter, Haley Joy, and it was magical

It’s Kathie Lee and Hoda ... and Haley Joy!
Kathie Lee Gifford met Hoda Kotb’s daughter on Monday, and it was a magical moment. It’s true that Kathie Lee and Hoda make a great team, but when you add Haley Joy into the mix, you have the perfect trio!
“My girl met my girl and my face exploded!” Hoda captioned a photo of Kathie Lee holding Haley Joy. It brought a smile to Kathie Lee’s face, too!
We’ve missed seeing Kathie Lee and Hoda together on TODAY, but we’re so happy to see Hoda enjoying her time as a new mom.
RELATED: Hoda Kotb graces cover of People magazine with her 'dream baby,' Haley Joy
Haley Joy certainly has been enjoying her time with Hoda and her friends. In fact, she’s kept a busy schedule since she was adopted in February. She bonded with former TODAY anchor Meredith Vieira last week.
She’s also hung out with Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and other TODAY pals. So many visitors, so little time!
In her downtime, she likes to relax with Hoda’s boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, and dog, Blake.
Whenever she’s with someone, she’s just too adorable for words!
