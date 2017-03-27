Kathie Lee Gifford met Hoda Kotb's daughter, Haley Joy, and it was magical

share tweet pin email

It’s Kathie Lee and Hoda ... and Haley Joy!

Kathie Lee Gifford met Hoda Kotb’s daughter on Monday, and it was a magical moment. It’s true that Kathie Lee and Hoda make a great team, but when you add Haley Joy into the mix, you have the perfect trio!

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

“My girl met my girl and my face exploded!” Hoda captioned a photo of Kathie Lee holding Haley Joy. It brought a smile to Kathie Lee’s face, too!

We’ve missed seeing Kathie Lee and Hoda together on TODAY, but we’re so happy to see Hoda enjoying her time as a new mom.

Haley Joy certainly has been enjoying her time with Hoda and her friends. In fact, she’s kept a busy schedule since she was adopted in February. She bonded with former TODAY anchor Meredith Vieira last week.

My girl @meredithvieira !!!! Didn't think I could love her any more-- then she fed Haley 😍😍😍 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

She’s also hung out with Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and other TODAY pals. So many visitors, so little time!

In her downtime, she likes to relax with Hoda’s boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, and dog, Blake.

❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Guard dog! Good boy @blakeshelton !!!! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Whenever she’s with someone, she’s just too adorable for words!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.