For her 5th birthday, Katherine Heigl’s daughter Adalaide has received the best gift a child can hope for: a loving message from her mom.

The actress on Monday shared a sweet photo of herself with Adalaide and listed the many reasons why she loves her middle child so much.

“It is my sassy, fiery, break dancing, bug loving, whip smart, fiercely loyal, daddy's girls' birthday! HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY ADALAIDE MARIE HOPE KELLEY!” Heigl wrote.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the light, the love, the laughter, the purpose, the joy and the grace you have brought to my life! Thank God the world has a girl like you to show us how it's done!”

She ended the message with the hashtags #notthebabyanymore and #littlethingsdontstaylittlelong.

Everything about this impromptu family pic makes me laugh and laugh and laugh!!! We may have a 2017 Family Christmas card winner here people! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😳 A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Heigl and her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, adopted Adalaide in 2012. They’d previously adopted their daughter Naleigh, 8, in 2009.

The couple also has a son, Joshua, whom they welcomed in December. After Joshua was born, Heigl, 38, hinted to People that she’s open to expanding her family again.

“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption,” she said. “I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air. And I’m okay with that!”

