Katherine Heigl shares first look at her baby boy: Meet Joshua Bishop

share tweet pin email

The new year has been full of new joy for Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley, as they've spent it getting to know their baby boy.

Joshua Bishop was born Dec. 20, but the happy parents waited until last week to share the news of his arrival — and now they're sharing Joshua with the world.

Heigl posted an adorable photo of the little guy snuggled between her and her husband on Instagram Wednesday, and raved that they're all "happy, healthy and beyond grateful."

But that's just part of Joshua's introduction.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl gives us a tour of her fantastic family ranch

In a video filmed for People, the couple — along with daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4 — give a glimpse into the baby's home life.

As dad strums a guitar and Joshua's siblings dance around the room in the clip, mom cradles her son in her arms and smiles.

RELATED: Mel Gibson is a dad again at 61! Actor welcomes 9th child

"We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!" the "Doubt" star told the magazine. "With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that."

But she doesn't see her family staying still for too long. In fact, the 38-year-old, who adopted her daughters and gave birth to her son, is already looking ahead to the next addition — or additions.

Decided to try my hand at blogging so I could share my family life, hobbies and passions with my incredible fans. If you're into cooking, crafting, gardening, entertaining or just looking for some ranch life inspiration come check it out! thoseheavenlydays.com #thoseheavenlydays Photo by @cheyenneellis A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Mar 31, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

"I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption," she said. "I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air. And I’m okay with that!"

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.