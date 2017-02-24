Parents

Katherine Heigl poses makeup-free with her adorable 'night feeding fiend'

If someone woke you up at 2 a.m. and demanded to be fed, you probably couldn't do it with a smile. Or post makeup-free selfies on Instagram!

But Katherine Heigl had no problem doing exactly that when she snapped a photo of herself snuggling with newborn Joshua Jr. in the wee hours on Thursday. The two-month-old is the newest addition for Heigl and her husband, Lady Antebellum musician Josh Kelley, who have been married since 2007.

Talk about adorable!

This kid...just YUM! #littleman #joshuabishopjr #babybliss

The "Doubt" star has undoubtedly seen some late nights before, since the couple are the parents of Naleigh (Nancy), 8, and Adalaide, 4.

This little fella is getting so spoiled by his big sisters!!

Still, the real expression in the photo that has us chuckling is the look on Joshua Jr.'s face. That mischievous tiny grin and his sparkling eyes seem to say he knows exactly what he's doing — keeping mom up at all hours!

