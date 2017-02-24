share tweet pin email

If someone woke you up at 2 a.m. and demanded to be fed, you probably couldn't do it with a smile. Or post makeup-free selfies on Instagram!

Hey West coast, sorry I wasn't live tweeting with you all! I knew I'd be up at 2am with this fella and needed to get some 😴! Hope you loved the episode! #Doubt #nightfeedingfiend A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:15am PST

But Katherine Heigl had no problem doing exactly that when she snapped a photo of herself snuggling with newborn Joshua Jr. in the wee hours on Thursday. The two-month-old is the newest addition for Heigl and her husband, Lady Antebellum musician Josh Kelley, who have been married since 2007.

This kid...just YUM! #littleman #joshuabishopjr #babybliss A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

The "Doubt" star has undoubtedly seen some late nights before, since the couple are the parents of Naleigh (Nancy), 8, and Adalaide, 4.

This little fella is getting so spoiled by his big sisters!! A post shared by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Still, the real expression in the photo that has us chuckling is the look on Joshua Jr.'s face. That mischievous tiny grin and his sparkling eyes seem to say he knows exactly what he's doing — keeping mom up at all hours!

