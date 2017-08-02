Julia Stiles shows off baby bump in Instagram selfie

We knew that Julia Stiles is pregnant.
But what we didn't know is what she looked like with a baby bump. Well, that's all over now — Stiles decided to show off her impending arrival by featuring her baby bump in an Instagram selfie. The caption? "Alright, I couldn't resist."
We love it, particularly seeing mom's bemused look.
Stiles, who's been starring in the British "Riviera" limited series, has been engaged to actor/cameraman Preston J. Cook since 2015; she showed off the ring in January 2016, also on Instagram.
The couple met while working on the feature "Blackway" in 2015.
Stiles, 36, confirmed her pregnancy in June, but hasn't spoken about it since. But with this selfie, she joins the ranks of bump-sharing stars like Serena Williams, Lauren Conrad, and Beyoncé.
More Pregnancy videos
Pregnant doctor interrupts her own delivery to help woman have baby
Serena Williams opens up about her pregnancy to Vanity Fair
Restaurant's 'maternity salad' claims to help moms go into labor
See why this mom is proud of the scars she has from having triplets
Feel free to share some more, Ms. Stiles! And congratulations on your upcoming new release!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.