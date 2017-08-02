Julia Stiles shows off baby bump in Instagram selfie

share tweet pin email

We knew that Julia Stiles is pregnant.

But what we didn't know is what she looked like with a baby bump. Well, that's all over now — Stiles decided to show off her impending arrival by featuring her baby bump in an Instagram selfie. The caption? "Alright, I couldn't resist."

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

We love it, particularly seeing mom's bemused look.

Stiles, who's been starring in the British "Riviera" limited series, has been engaged to actor/cameraman Preston J. Cook since 2015; she showed off the ring in January 2016, also on Instagram.

Best Christmas Ever! 💖 A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:39am PST

The couple met while working on the feature "Blackway" in 2015.

Getty Images Julia Stiles and Preston J.Cook in London in February, attending the BAFTA Awards.

Stiles, 36, confirmed her pregnancy in June, but hasn't spoken about it since. But with this selfie, she joins the ranks of bump-sharing stars like Serena Williams, Lauren Conrad, and Beyoncé.

Feel free to share some more, Ms. Stiles! And congratulations on your upcoming new release!

