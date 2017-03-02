share tweet pin email

If you've seen Jon Bon Jovi perform in recent years, you might have heard him play "I've Got the Girl" while home videos of his young daughter Stephanie Rose played in the background.

But he didn't need home videos Saturday night. During his Las Vegas concert, Stephanie, now 23, joined her dad on stage for the song and danced right along to it!

It has special resonance because Jon wrote the tune for Stephanie when she was around 7 years old.

"Everybody’s got a little girl in their life," the musician, who turned 55 on Thursday, told the audience midway through performing the song. "Their daughter, their girlfriend, their wife, their mamma — it all goes by so fast. And they start out as little bitty babies and their future's looking bright. And I wrote this song for that little baby, who's now not such a little baby anymore."

And then he invited Stephanie onstage, where the fun really got started!

After the song ended they shared a hug and he kissed her on both cheeks.

Things haven't always been rosy for Stephanie — in 2012 she was arrested after a suspected drug overdose at her college dormitory that made headlines. But she does seem to have bounced back, perhaps thanks to her strong family ties. Jon has been married to his high school sweetheart Dorothea for 27 years and the pair have three other children: Jesse, 22, Jacob, 14, and Romeo, 12.

"We never really drag the kids to things," Dorothea told People last year. "I never pointed at the TV and said, 'There’s Daddy!' We try hard just to give our kids a normal life."

Of course, you can't always keep the kids out of the spotlight ... or off the stage!

