In advance of Mother’s Day, John Stamos has written a touching letter to his “dear, sweet mom,” Loretta, who passed away in 2014.

The letter — posted on GoodHousekeeping.com as part of a special “Thank You, Mom” series featuring celebrities and notable writers — begins with Stamos sharing a note from his mother that he found not long after she died.

“I was sitting at your famous kitchen table, the same table where all the family therapy sessions would happen, and I was wondering how I could possibly get through one single day without you,” he introduces the note. “I honestly felt I could not go on.”

David Livingston / Getty Images John Stamos and his mother, Loretta, at an awards events in Feb. 2014.

Loretta’s message, a photograph of which is featured in Stamos’ letter, reads, “Life is an occasion ... rise to it. Don’t be sad because I died ... be happy because I lived. I had a wonderful life.”

“You meant for me to find that note when I did, and now I'm ready to write you back,” Stamos wrote.

The “Fuller House” star, 53, recalled how kind and unselfish his mother was.

“You poured a lifetime of love into me, and that's what I'll remember best too. Two and a half years later, that love still gets me through every single day,” he noted.

Stamos wrote that his mother was worried about him toward the end of her life because “for a brief time I wasn't living the way you taught me to live.” He added that “things got rougher” in his life after she passed away.

“I allowed outside things to come in and cloud my spirit, but it was your strength that got me through it. Your voice, your beautiful face, your over-abundance of love is always running in the back of my mind and certainly in my heart,” he stated.

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP/Getty Images Stamos had his mother by his side when he was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2009.

He concluded his letter by wishing her a happy Mother’s Day. “I miss you madly, mother — until we meet again. And we will!” he wrote.

After Loretta passed away, Stamos paid tribute to her on social media, referring to her as the “love of my life” and writing that she “had enough love to fuel a small country.”

He acknowledged his mother’s birthday — and the death of his friend, comedian Don Rickles — last month on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

I bet you're laughing a little harder today. Happy Birthday my sweet mom. I miss you both madly. A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

“I bet you're laughing a little harder today,” Stamos captioned a photo of his mother with Rickles. “Happy Birthday my sweet mom. I miss you both madly.”