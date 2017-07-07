John Legend, Ed Sheeran and other stars with baby doppelgangers

share tweet pin email

We love babies. We love celebrities. We really love babies who look like celebrities!

Lately a string of babies who look just like John Legend have been popping up all over Twitter. So much so that Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen even tweeted an emphatic response saying, "For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES."

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017

Teigen might be sick of the number of baby pics she's being sent on the reg, but we're not!

I mean come on. You have to admit that this baby looks exactly like the Oscar, Grammy and Tony winning singer! Jackson Harris, the 1-year-old pictured in the photos, has been compared to the musician since he was only 2 months old according to his mom, Kimberly Harris.

"We get it all the time," Harris told TODAY. "But it's also because my husband, Jasper, gets it all the time. His friends have been calling him John Legend since we were in college."

Some of Jackson's family members even seem to think he's got an ear for music already!

"My sister is a DJ in Houston, and seems to think he's musically inclined already, and so does my father," Harris said. "I am not convinced yet, since he's only one."

John Legend isn't the only musician to have a tiny look-alike!

Earlier this year, someone tweeted a photo of a baby with a striking resemblance to Ed Sheeran.

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies (@1TD) March 17, 2017

The photo was captioned, "Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?" We don't know the answer, but we're definitely into it!

Sometimes a little paisley is necessary to really bring out the similarities between a baby and his or her alter-ego.

That certainly was the case for the mini Eric Stonestreet!

@ericstonestreet Our baby is your doppelganger! It only seemed right for our family to be Cam, Mitchell and Lily. pic.twitter.com/EbneXOTOL9 — McKell Harding (@mckellm8) October 30, 2016

The adorable baby's family dressed him up to resemble the actor's "Modern Family" character and completed the transformation by dressing up as other characters from the show, Mitchell and Lily.

Even top chefs aren't immune to the baby doppelganger phenomenon. Gordon Ramsay has his own mini-me who apparently lives in Wales.

@GordonRamsay this is our baba - have you been in Wales for any reason around 10 months ago pic.twitter.com/yLesQ6qEpe — Claire Dempster (@Claire8ball) May 26, 2016

The baby's mother tweeted a photo of her blond cutie with the caption, "@GordonRamsay this is our baba — have you been in Wales for any reason around 10 months ago." She added a couple laughing-slash-crying emojis for good measure because the resemblance truly is comical.