The Duggar family just keeps on growing!

Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Jill (Duggar) Dillard, 26, and her husband, Derick Dillard, 28, welcomed their second child on Saturday.

Two down, seventeen to go?

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

"We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard!" read an announcement on the Dillard family website. "The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!"

Well, that pretty much answered all of our questions! No surprises that by now, these guys have the birth announcement down.

Big brother Israel Dillard was born just over two years ago, in April 2015. We hope he's excited for his new gig as a big brother!

💜 my little baby! He's so affectionate. Can't believe he is so big already! #2yearsold #israeldaviddillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Happy #independenceday America! We love this great land! Praise the Lord for freedom! #4thofjuly @derickdillard @duggarfam @cldilla A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Jill and Derick were introduced by her father, Jim Bob Duggar, after the two men met while doing humanitarian work in Nepal.

"I thought he and Jill had a lot in common and would hit it off," Jim Bob Duggar told TODAY in April 2014, before the couple tied the knot later that year. "Needless to say, they haven't stopped talking since. They’re a match made in heaven and Michelle and I couldn't be more thrilled."

And now he's got two grandsons to show for it. Congratulations, Jill and Derick!