June is the time of year for graduations of all kinds.

Including those from nursery school!

Just check out the adorable pictures of Jessica Simpsons' 5-year-old daughter Maxwell, outfitted in a sweet cap and gown as she prepares to leave the sheltered world of nursery school for the rough 'n' tough land of ... kindergarten!

🦋 Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly 🦋 #kindergartenherewecome 😢#MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Simpson posted the serious, then excited snaps on Instagram on Wednesday with some beautiful advice for her oldest.

Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help 😢 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

The 36-year-old has a son, Ace, who's turning 4 on June 30; their dad is Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, a former NFL tight end. They'll celebrate their third wedding anniversary on July 5.

Wheels up to Waco! ✈️#wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic 😉) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Simpson recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she was done having children, having already produced what she believes are perfect specimens of both sexes. "They're too cute," she said. "You can't top that!"

Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

We see what she means! Congratulations, Maxwell!

