June is the time of year for graduations of all kinds.
Including those from nursery school!
Just check out the adorable pictures of Jessica Simpsons' 5-year-old daughter Maxwell, outfitted in a sweet cap and gown as she prepares to leave the sheltered world of nursery school for the rough 'n' tough land of ... kindergarten!
Simpson posted the serious, then excited snaps on Instagram on Wednesday with some beautiful advice for her oldest.
The 36-year-old has a son, Ace, who's turning 4 on June 30; their dad is Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, a former NFL tight end. They'll celebrate their third wedding anniversary on July 5.
Simpson recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she was done having children, having already produced what she believes are perfect specimens of both sexes. "They're too cute," she said. "You can't top that!"
We see what she means! Congratulations, Maxwell!
