It's two and done for Jessica Simpson, and there's nothing wrong with that.
The singer/actress/businesswoman dropped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" recently to address some rumors of pregnancy — and to explain why that isn't about to happen again.
"I'm not pregnant," she said. "We got an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus."
Simpson has two children with her husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014. Daughter Maxwell was born in 2012; son Ace in 2013. And they are really, really adorable.
"I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third," Simpson, 36, continued. "They’re too cute ... you can't top that."
She also noted that things are going well with Johnson. "I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven-year relationship other than with a woman," she said, then corrected herself to indicate she meant her BFFs.
Johnson, she said, is always down for giving a back rub, which is a huge plus.
"Every night he does since I was pregnant, hands down, even if things aren't going great and he's still snoring, somehow he knows how to massage my back," she said.
Sounds like they have a great thing going!
