He's only 2 years old, but Silas Timberlake is one fashionable tot — thanks to his dad.

Jessica Biel visited "The Tonight Show" Tuesday and confessed that she feels "a little intimidated" by the amount of cool going on in her household between Silas and her hit-maker husband, Justin Timberlake.

"(He's) kind of like a mini Justin," she said of her son. "It's his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger. You know what I mean?"

These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Host Jimmy Fallon knew exactly what she meant. He's practically part of the family, what with his enduring friendship with the singer, and he's seen that second-generation swagger for himself.

"Things match and he looks cool, and he's on the list," Fallon joked.

"I'm definitely not on the list," Biel shot back.

And she wasn't just talking about the cool-kid list. After a round of charades on the show, she wasn't so sure she'd be on the list to get back into her own house.

Fallon and Biel faced off against his fellow guests, Matt Bomer and Kelsea Ballerini, and when the guys acted out the title of Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" for their game partners, it didn't go so well for "The Sinner" star.

Ballerini guessed the song title and shouted to an embarrassed Biel, "You know him!"

"Am I going to get divorced?!" Biel mused as crowd laughed.