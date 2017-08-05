Pregnant Jessica Alba jokes she has 'amnesia' about raising a newborn

share tweet pin email

For some parents, their children grow up so fast that it's easy to forget just how hard it was taking care of them as newborns.

That was the explanation Jessica Alba gave to Jimmy Fallon Friday on “The Tonight Show” when she and husband Cash Warren decided to go for baby No. 3. Their older daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, almost 6, are old enough that they forgot about that whole stroller, diaper and crib phase.

“I have amnesia about having a baby which is why I allowed this to happen,” Alba, 36, joked as Fallon reminded her of the sleepless nights. “I don’t remember any of it.”

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The actress’s guest spot on “The Tonight Show” was her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram in July, with an adorable photo of her daughters holding up balloons shaped like a “1” and “2,” while Alba held up “3” and placed her hand on her belly.

Finding an unusual baby name is also now on the agenda. Alba wants to stick with a single or double-syllable “H” name that is also a word on its own.

TODAY Jessica Alba discusses baby name options on the "Tonight Show."

“It can’t be too weird,” Alba said. “A little unusual but what if they want to be a nurse. They have to be able to be normal things.”

Fallon didn’t take the hint, however, and suggested names like “Herman” (not a word on its own) and “Hail,” (as in “all hail the Queen”) and “Hale” (inspired by the Hale & Hearty soup chain).

It’s safe to say Alba will need to keep looking for baby-name inspiration.