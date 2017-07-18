share tweet pin email

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are soon going to have a family of five!

The actress and entrepreneur revealed that the couple are expecting their third child with an adorable Instagram post on Monday.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The announcement sees Alba, 36, holding up a large balloon in the shape of the number three, accompanied by daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered," she wrote.

The busy mom and Honest Company co-founder opened up about balancing work with kids in an interview with TODAY in 2015.

#4thofjulyweekend🇺🇸💥🇺🇸 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

“I just pray that my kids are happy. If they’re giggling more than they’re crying, and if they’re curious and talkative, then I know they’re good,” she said. “And if that ever stops, and if I see that there’s a problem, then I stop everything and focus on that. That’s my litmus test on whether I’m extending myself too much or spreading myself too thin.”

She also shared her dreams for her daughters.

“I just want them to be kind. I actually only care about that more than anything," she said. "And have empathy. And compassion. Have a bigger perspective. That, more than anything, is the most important thing for our kids.”

Congratulations to Alba and her expanding family.