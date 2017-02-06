Jessa Duggar Seewald gives birth to baby No. 2 — get all the details

share tweet pin email

Duggar daughter Jessa Seewald and her husband, Ben, have just welcomed their second child.

A representative for the couple confirmed the happy news to TODAY Monday.

"We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the delighted parents said in a statement to People.

But that's not all they said. They shared a few facts about their new bundle of joy, too.

"He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long," they said. "We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four!”

What they haven't revealed yet is the baby's name — which isn't exactly a surprise.

The Seewalds are already proud parents to a 15-month-old son named Spurgeon, but they waited a full week after his birth to give him that memorable moniker.

He keeps me laughing! 😄 #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A video posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Ben had a simple explanation for that at the time, telling People, "He is going to have this name for the rest of his life."

In a clip recently filmed for for TLC, the couple said that they've given the name-game a little more thought this time around, but added, "We still haven't (picked)."

"I think we're probably going to be those parents that want to see the baby first and make sure it's the right name," Jessa said.

And now they've met him!

Whatever the name of their newest addition turns out to be, it likely won't start with an "S," like Spurgeon. While Jessa and all of her siblings have a first letter in common, she's explained in the past that it's not a tradition that she intends to follow.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.