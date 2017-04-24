Watch Jennifer Lopez's twins steal the show during 'Ellen' appearance

share tweet pin email

Double trouble!

Jennifer Lopez's adorable twins Max and Emme made their debut appearance on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max are adorable!

"My kids are with me today!" Lopez told DeGeneres, which of course was the cue to bring them out to share. And everything started out adorably, with the 9-year-olds holding hands as they walked to the set.

Then things changed. Emme went right to mommy's lap, and Lopez called her "my mini-me." But that was about all the time we had for Emme — it was Max everyone had their eyes on from there on out.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez talks twins Max and Emme: 'They just made my life better'

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Little Max found the perfect hiding spot on Ellen's set!

First he was hiding behind the chair. Then he was sitting on mommy's lap with a frown on his face. Then he was investigating the hollow side table next to the chairs. Then he was getting into the side table!

"This is the quietest he's been in nine years," quipped Lopez once Max was hidden away.

But DeGeneres was a pro with the kids, even sticking the microphone into the table to interview Max. When she asked if Emme was also a musician, Max slid the lid of the box to one side and called out, "I'm a singer!"

Once the kids were safely backstage, Lopez shared about her current relationship with retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez (aka A. Rod).

RELATED: 'They save me': Jennifer Lopez on why 'True Love' comes from her kids

"He's a great guy," she explained, then at DeGeneres' prompting walked everyone through how they met at a restaurant. For those keeping score, Lopez was eating a Cobb salad and tortilla soup at the time, which we know thanks to DeGeneres' being a stickler for details.

"He was like, 'We should hang out,' and I was like, 'OK,'" and the next thing we know, they're having dinner together.

"And a sleepover?" asked the nosy DeGeneres.

"Mama don't sleep over on the first date!" said Lopez.

Now, that's how you play ball!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.