Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating another special birthday in her family today!
Jenna Bush Hager shares photos of daughter Poppy, granddad George H.W. BushPlay Video - 1:24
Her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, turns 93, and Jenna marked the occasion on Instagram with this incredibly sweet photo of her youngest daughter, Poppy, sitting in Bush’s lap.
“Happy birthday Gamps! Can't wait to celebrate,” Jenna wrote.
Poppy, who turns 2 in August, has an especially close connection to her great-granddad — she was named after the 41st president, whose childhood nickname was Poppy.
Jenna also sent birthday wishes to her “Gamps” on TODAY this morning and shared his plans for his big day: a swordfish dinner with family.
“As long as he’s close with people he loves, he doesn’t care what [the celebration] is,” Jenna said, adding that she’ll join her family in the week.
It was only days ago that Jenna was sharing her love for her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, on her 92nd birthday.
Barbara Bush's husband tweeted a special message for her, calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”
Here’s wishing the happiest of birthdays to the former first couple!