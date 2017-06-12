share tweet pin email

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating another special birthday in her family today!

Her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, turns 93, and Jenna marked the occasion on Instagram with this incredibly sweet photo of her youngest daughter, Poppy, sitting in Bush’s lap.

“Happy birthday Gamps! Can't wait to celebrate,” Jenna wrote.

Happy birthday Gamps! Can't wait to celebrate. Pictured here with one lucky girl who is named for our greatest love. A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Poppy, who turns 2 in August, has an especially close connection to her great-granddad — she was named after the 41st president, whose childhood nickname was Poppy.

Jenna also sent birthday wishes to her “Gamps” on TODAY this morning and shared his plans for his big day: a swordfish dinner with family.

One more. Birthday selfie with the man. 92! A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Jun 12, 2016 at 6:35am PDT

“As long as he’s close with people he loves, he doesn’t care what [the celebration] is,” Jenna said, adding that she’ll join her family in the week.

It was only days ago that Jenna was sharing her love for her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, on her 92nd birthday.

Sending love to the ENFORCER on her 92nd! Your humor and strength never cease to amaze. Hope you like this post (or I will hear about it!) ❤️❤️ A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Barbara Bush's husband tweeted a special message for her, calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I'm still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

Here’s wishing the happiest of birthdays to the former first couple!