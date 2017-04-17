There are a lot of things that go into Easter: the religious significance, the mounds of egg-and-rabbit shaped chocolate and ... the outfits!
It's a perfect time of year to find matching, adorable dresses for your little ones and play dress up, which is exactly what TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager did on Sunday with her gals Mila, 4, and Poppy, 20 months.
RELATED: Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin smiles wide for adorable family Easter photo
The pair are just too cute for words and so pretty in their dresses (and pink hair bows), set against a lovely flowering bush in the garden. Poppy's clearly fascinated by something off-camera while Mila is open-mouthed in delight (with some pink gum, courtesy of the Easter bunny).
Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones share sweet Easter photos of kidsPlay Video - 5:36
Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones share sweet Easter photos of kidsPlay Video - 5:36
It's been a busy month for little Mila, who had a special birthday party last week with her sister, plus several members of the expanded TODAY family (including Dylan Dreyer's 4-month-old Calvin and Savannah Guthrie's Vale, 2, and Charley, 4-months):
Meanwhile, there were a couple of first Easters for those TODAY babies. Dreyer posted a family pic of little Calvin smiling on Sunday:
While Hoda Kotb posted both a happy family photo of herself and loved ones (including new Haley Joy) and a seriously impressive collection of Easter booty!
RELATED: TODAY moms and their babies gather for an adorable family photo!
Hope you all had happy gatherings this weekend, too!
More Babies videos
Aster and Roid: Neil deGrasse Tyson offers Beyonce cosmic baby name ideas
Watch this swaddled baby raise his hands in pure joy
Baby girl celebrates first birthday with tacos and she’s absolutely delicious
Baby names on the verge of extinction, from Doris to Horace
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.