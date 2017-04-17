share tweet pin email

There are a lot of things that go into Easter: the religious significance, the mounds of egg-and-rabbit shaped chocolate and ... the outfits!

It's a perfect time of year to find matching, adorable dresses for your little ones and play dress up, which is exactly what TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager did on Sunday with her gals Mila, 4, and Poppy, 20 months.

My Easter 🐣🐣 A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

The pair are just too cute for words and so pretty in their dresses (and pink hair bows), set against a lovely flowering bush in the garden. Poppy's clearly fascinated by something off-camera while Mila is open-mouthed in delight (with some pink gum, courtesy of the Easter bunny).

It's been a busy month for little Mila, who had a special birthday party last week with her sister, plus several members of the expanded TODAY family (including Dylan Dreyer's 4-month-old Calvin and Savannah Guthrie's Vale, 2, and Charley, 4-months):

We could start a @todayshow tball team. DNA and the dancing proves it-- we all love a good party! @dylandreyernbc @savannahguthrie A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Meanwhile, there were a couple of first Easters for those TODAY babies. Dreyer posted a family pic of little Calvin smiling on Sunday:

Hope you and those you love had a wonderful Easter! I'm feeling blessed this year with my 2 favorites! #happyeaster #soblessed pic.twitter.com/50KQmLeTQm — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 16, 2017

While Hoda Kotb posted both a happy family photo of herself and loved ones (including new Haley Joy) and a seriously impressive collection of Easter booty!

Hope you all had happy gatherings this weekend, too!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.