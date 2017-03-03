share tweet pin email

Hoda Kotb's new bundle of "Joy" continues to elicit smiles and tears from the TODAY family, and on Friday, Jenna Bush Hager got her turn to meet the newest Kotb.

Jenna shared an emotional photo on her Instagram saying, "Look who I am finally holding: Baby Haley JOY! And yes — those are tears in my eyes.

"Tears of pure, uninhibited JOY! @hodakotb, she is perfect and you are beaming. Love ❤️ is the most powerful emotion, y'all."

Al Roker also met Haley Joy on Thursday, remarking on TODAY that she "is just so beautiful."

He also posted two precious photos with Haley Joy, saying "If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven."

If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!! pic.twitter.com/b86TFN4vGT — Al Roker (@alroker) March 2, 2017

Here's to hoping that the adorable meetings keep coming! We can't wait to see which member of the TODAY family Haley Joy will meet next.