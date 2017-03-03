Hoda Kotb's new bundle of "Joy" continues to elicit smiles and tears from the TODAY family, and on Friday, Jenna Bush Hager got her turn to meet the newest Kotb.
Jenna shared an emotional photo on her Instagram saying, "Look who I am finally holding: Baby Haley JOY! And yes — those are tears in my eyes.
"Tears of pure, uninhibited JOY! @hodakotb, she is perfect and you are beaming. Love ❤️ is the most powerful emotion, y'all."
Hoda Kotb reveals meaning behind Haley Joy's namePlay Video - 3:43
Al Roker also met Haley Joy on Thursday, remarking on TODAY that she "is just so beautiful."
He also posted two precious photos with Haley Joy, saying "If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven."
Here's to hoping that the adorable meetings keep coming! We can't wait to see which member of the TODAY family Haley Joy will meet next.