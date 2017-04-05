Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen announce baby No. 2 with hilarious photo

share tweet pin email

You’ve seen all kinds of baby announcements on your social media feeds, but we bet you haven’t seen one that looks like this.

This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

“American Pie” star Jason Biggs and his wife, actress/author Jenny Mollen, used a SnotSucker to share their happy news. Unusual? Sure. Hilarious? Definitely.

“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” Mollen, 37, captioned the photo.

Biggs, 38, and Mollen, who married in 2008, currently have a son, Sid. He celebrated his third birthday in February; fortunately, the SnotSucker was excluded from the party.

Three years ago today @jennyandteets2 gave me the greatest gift in the world. HBD SID! A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:22am PST

We have no idea how Biggs and Mollen will explain to Sid how babies are born, but when the time comes, it will likely be very funny.

