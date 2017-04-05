Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen announce baby No. 2 with hilarious photo

You’ve seen all kinds of baby announcements on your social media feeds, but we bet you haven’t seen one that looks like this.
“American Pie” star Jason Biggs and his wife, actress/author Jenny Mollen, used a SnotSucker to share their happy news. Unusual? Sure. Hilarious? Definitely.
“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” Mollen, 37, captioned the photo.
RELATED: 'Biggs or little?' TODAY anchors challenge Jason Biggs to hilarious guessing game
Biggs, 38, and Mollen, who married in 2008, currently have a son, Sid. He celebrated his third birthday in February; fortunately, the SnotSucker was excluded from the party.
We have no idea how Biggs and Mollen will explain to Sid how babies are born, but when the time comes, it will likely be very funny.
More Parents videos
Baby girl celebrates first birthday with tacos and she’s absolutely delicious
Girl paints rocks for graves vandalized at Jewish cemeteries
Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones share adorable videos of their kids
Baby names on the verge of extinction, from Doris to Horace
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.