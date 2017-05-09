share tweet pin email

Country singer Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are expecting their first baby together, and as their announcement photos on Instagram prove, he's already brushing up on his dad jokes!

The Aldeans each posted a picture of themselves wearing "Baby Daddy" and "Baby Mama" shirts on Monday, surrounded by balloons (in Brittany's shot) and in the kitchen (Jason's), with a literal bun in the oven!

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Very cute, guys, very cute.

This will be the first child for Brittany, 28; Jason, 40, was married from 2001-13, and has two daughters from that first relationship.

He and Brittany (née Kerr) met in 2012 while she was an "American Idol" contestant, and married in 2015.

Congratulations to the happy couple — and their little bun!

