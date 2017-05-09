Country singer Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are expecting their first baby together, and as their announcement photos on Instagram prove, he's already brushing up on his dad jokes!
The Aldeans each posted a picture of themselves wearing "Baby Daddy" and "Baby Mama" shirts on Monday, surrounded by balloons (in Brittany's shot) and in the kitchen (Jason's), with a literal bun in the oven!
Very cute, guys, very cute.
This will be the first child for Brittany, 28; Jason, 40, was married from 2001-13, and has two daughters from that first relationship.
He and Brittany (née Kerr) met in 2012 while she was an "American Idol" contestant, and married in 2015.
More Pregnancy videos
Restaurant's 'maternity salad' claims to help moms go into labor
See why this mom is proud of the scars she has from having triplets
Couple’s epic gender reveal goes awry, with a bang
Cancer survivor gives birth to quadruplets
Congratulations to the happy couple — and their little bun!
RELATED
Country star, big city: Jason Aldean on leaving comfort zone for NY
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.