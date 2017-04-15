share tweet pin email

Her first name ain't baby, it's Janet ... but this special guy gets to call her "Mom"!

Janet Jackson, who gave birth in January, shared the first photo of 14-week-old Eissa on Friday via Twitter.

"My baby and me after nap time," read the photo caption. And sure enough, little Eissa looks decidedly post-nap, flashing the camera a big yawn while Jackson is full-on glam in winged liner and flawlessly groomed eyebrows.

This is the first child for Jackson, who will turn 51 next month. "We thank God for our blessing,” she told People in October of her pregnancy.

Jackson first announced this time last year that she would be putting her "Unbreakable" world tour on hold to start a family with husband Wissam Al Mana. While she and Al Mana announced their split just a few days ago, we're glad to know she still has another upstanding gentleman in her life (Eissa, of course)!

Congratulations to this sweet family — and here's hoping that Eissa (and mom) keep getting their beauty sleep!