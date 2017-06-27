Parents

'Jane the Virgin' star Justin Baldoni keeps cool during toddler's public tantrum

TODAY Contributor

It's a law in the land of parenting: if you take your child out in public, sooner or later, you're likely to face that universal parenting experience of the Public Toddler Meltdown.

Celebrities are not an exception to this rule, as 33-year-old "Jane the Virgin" star Justin Baldoni discovered recently when he took his daughter Maiya, 2, to Whole Foods with his father and his wife, Emily, who is expecting their second child.

At some point in their Whole Foods trip, little Maiya felt the need to express herself in a very public manner, and Baldoni's wife took a picture of his reaction to Maiya's meltdown. He posted what he called "one of my favorite photos ever of me and my dad" on Instagram, where it has since received over 91,000 likes.

I tried to stay off social media yesterday to connect with my family without distraction so I'm posting this today. Emily took this in Whole Foods. It's now one of my favorite photos ever of me and my dad. Two men, standing together in silence, forever bonded by an unconditional love for both each other and this brand new, raw and pure soul who we would both go to the ends of the earth for. I can only imagine how many times I did this when I was her age. My dad taught me so much about what it means to be a man, but this post is about one thing and one thing only. Being comfortable in the uncomfortable. Something I grew up watching him do with me over and over again. There are no perfect parents, but one thing my dad taught me is to not parent based on what anyone else thinks. My dad always let me feel what I needed to feel, even if it was in public and embarrassing. I don't remember him ever saying "You're embarrassing me!" or "Dont cry!" It wasn't until recently that I realized how paramount that was for my own emotional development. Our children are learning and processing so much information and they don't know what to do with all of these new feelings that come up. I try to remember to make sure my daughter knows it's OK that she feels deeply. It's not embarrassing to me when she throw tantrums in the grocery store, or screams on a plane. I'm her dad…not yours. Let's not be embarrassed for our children. It doesn't reflect on you. In fact.. we should probably be a little more kind and patient with ourselves too. If we got out everything we were feeling and allowed ourselves to throw tantrums and cry when we felt the need to then maybe we'd could also let ourselves feel more joy and happiness. And that is something this world could definitely use a little more of. #fathersday #redifinemasculinity #daddy #dearmaiya

A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni) on

Even better than Baldoni and his dad's bemused reactions to Maiya's emotional display is what Baldoni wrote in the caption: "Two men, standing together in silence, forever bonded by an unconditional love for both each other and this brand new, raw and pure soul who we would both go to the ends of the earth for.

"I can only imagine how many times I did this when I was her age," he wrote.

Baldoni went on to explain that his father taught him how to be "comfortable in the uncomfortable," and that there are no perfect parents, but "one thing my dad taught me is to not parent based on what anyone else thinks.

Never miss a parenting story from TODAY.com! Sign up for our newsletter here.

"My dad always let me feel what I needed to feel, even if it was in public and embarrassing. I don't remember him ever saying 'You're embarrassing me!' or 'Dont cry!' It wasn't until recently that I realized how paramount that was for my own emotional development."

TODAY Tastemaker and child development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa told TODAY Parents that Baldoni did everything right in this scenario.

More Dads videos

"When kids get overwhelmed, it often leads them to act in ways that make us grown-ups feel at best useless and at worst mortified," she said.

"Justin Baldoni showed us exactly how to chill during these moments: keep your kiddo and yourself safe, don't waste your breath telling them how to feel, and find some empathy for their struggle."

Yesterday was a big day, It was Maiya's 2nd birthday party! I mean...thats a big deal right!? Ok I'm gonna say something controversial. Ready? I think for the first few years, birthdays are really celebrations that we parents have for ourselves. They are a chance for us to see all the people we love that we haven't seen in ages because...well...#parenthood. They are a chance to enjoy our families and actually get outside. And lets be honest, for those of us trying to figure this out, they are a chance for us to celebrate that we have somehow made it through another full year! But for Maiya, yesterday was just another day where she got to navigate (in front of a bunch of people) the amazing, rich feelings that she is experiencing while learning how to process this magical and confusing world. See, 30 seconds before this photo was taken she was smiling and laughing. Nothing happened that we could see... but for Maiya, something happened. And even if it was small to us it was big for her. And thats OK. Who cares that she was crying when we were trying to sing her happy birthday and take the perfect Instagram picture. Our kids could give a shit about how we look on social media! So who cares? Look, I know I said this in a previous post that evidently has gone viral on facebook and has inspired some controversy (which means people missed my point) but lets just all remember to be patient with ourselves and our children. When they throw tantrums are they really embarrassing us? Or are we just so concerned about what everyone else thinks that we are forgetting to emotionally support and give our children the love and compassion they need-especially when they cant even speak yet! Life is hard enough for a new brain and heart. And as adults we are already hard enough on ourselves. So I just want to say this. May we all find a moment to have the same compassion we should have for our little children but for ourselves today. And if you don't have a child... I would challenge you that your wrong. You do have a child. Its right there, inside of you. Still trying to process this intense, emotional, and confusing world, and just wants to know they are loved. #dearmaiya

A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni) on

"Our children are learning and processing so much information and they don't know what to do with all of these new feelings that come up," Baldoni wrote in his caption. "I try to remember to make sure my daughter knows it's OK that she feels deeply. It's not embarrassing to me when she throw tantrums in the grocery store, or screams on a plane."

Baldoni noted that maybe we would all be better off if we expressed ourselves toddler-style sometimes. "If we got out everything we were feeling and allowed ourselves to throw tantrums and cry when we felt the need to, then maybe we'd could also let ourselves feel more joy and happiness," he wrote.

"And that is something this world could definitely use a little more of."

More: Parents Toddlers

TOP