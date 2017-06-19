Jana Kramer casts aside differences with ex on Father's Day: 'You're an amazing father'

share tweet pin email

Jana Kramer may no longer be with her husband, but she still appreciates what a great dad he is to their 16-month-old daughter.

The country singer and former “One Tree Hill” actress penned a sweet Father's Day tribute to her estranged husband, Mike Caussin, over the weekend on her Instagram account.

We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl. Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on... you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

“We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl,” Kramer, 33, wrote in the caption of a picture showing Caussin and their daughter, Jolie Rae, on his shoulders.

“Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on... you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you," Kramer said.

Kramer and Caussin, a former NFL player, separated last August. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier that year on Jan. 31.

