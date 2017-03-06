Jamie Lynn Spears: Maddie's accident was 'every mother's nightmare'

share tweet pin email

When Jamie Lynn Spears saw her 8-year-old daughter Maddie crash into a chilly pond while riding an ATV last month, she went through a grueling ordeal no mother should ever have to endure.

That's why the country singer and her family feel "beyond blessed" that Maddie has made a full recovery.

Spears, 25, took to Instagram to share a photo of Maddie holding her baby cousin, Kylie Blair, at Kylie's baptism on Sunday — and poured her heart out in the photo's caption.

"A month ago, at this time, I was living a mother's/anyone's worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly," wrote 25-year-old Spears, who waited by Maddie's hospital bed for two excruciating days before she regained consciousness.

The grateful singer continued, "Fast forward - today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair."

"I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy," wrote Spears, who added the hashtag "#Godisgood."

Last week, Spears shared a smile-filled selfie with Maddie and Maddie's grandmother, Lynne Spears, 61, after the trio attended Ash Wednesday services at church.

Tough little Maddie was also cleared to return to school.

We're so thrilled to hear Maddie is thriving again!