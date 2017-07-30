share tweet pin email

Guess who’s next up to bat? Pregnant actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed to fans the gender of her second child in a cute clip she shared to Instagram on Friday.

We are excited to announce, it's a...... video and edit by @donatiennela ! 👼🏼 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

“We are excited to announce, it's a...... video and edit by @donatiennela!” the 36-year-old “Sopranos” alum teasingly captioned the post, in which her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra, 28, lobs a pitch over to their son, 3-year-old Beau.

When Beau strikes the ball, a cloud of blue powder erupts from it, revealing that he will soon have a little brother to play with.

Sigler similarly took to social media earlier this month to let her followers know that she and Dykstra have a second bundle of joy on the way. In a cute post on July 18, Sigler lies on a white tile floor with five pregnancy tests stacked next to her face.

This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤ #clearbluepartner A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor,” she captioned the image. “I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in May, Sigler discussed the idea of her and Dykstra having a second child, though she didn’t let on at that point that she already had a bun in the oven.

"If you ask [Beau] he says he likes it the way it is, but my husband and I are definitely thinking about expanding our family," Sigler said with a laugh. "[Cutter] is an amazing dad. He is as present as he can be and he always wants to be there. He’s down to getting on the floor, he was down to changing diapers. I couldn’t have asked for more. He’s one of the most present dads I’ve ever seen and I’m just lucky that he’s mine."