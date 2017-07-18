Jamie-Lynn Sigler and husband Cutter Dykstra expecting their 2nd child

share tweet pin email

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is pregnant! The evidence is clear.

Here’s how the former “Sopranos” star, 36, announced that she and her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra, are expecting their second child. Yep, she’s pregnant, all right.

This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤ #clearbluepartner A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes,” she wrote as an explanation for all those pregnancy tests.

Sigler added that they’re expecting the little one to arrive in “just a few short months.”

The actress and Dykstra, 28, married in 2016 and have a 3-year-old son, Beau. In an interview with TODAY last fall, Sigler shared what it’s like to be a mom to Beau while battling multiple sclerosis.

Happy Father's Day @cutter_dykstra . To the man that always puts us first and gives mommy breaks all the time. We hit the jackpot with you! A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

"I tread lightly with telling him about my condition because there's not a lot of it that he can grasp," Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS at the age of 20, said. "I would never use the word 'sick' because I don't want to overload or scare him."

She said Beau “gives me a reason to look forward to every single day. He's the light of my life."

No doubt that child No. 2 will bring her just as much joy. Congrats to her and Dykstra!

