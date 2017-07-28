Watch James Corden try (and fail) a gymnastics class for kids

share tweet pin email

Olympic champ Simone Biles can rest assured that no one is stealing her gymnastics glory — certainly not James Corden.

The "Late Late Show" host decided to give the sport a shot on his show Thursday night and, while the results weren't good, they were definitely worth watching!

The setup for Corden hitting the floor — and the beam and the rings — was to test out a kids' class on behalf of his son.

But whether he was trying to do the splits or a simple cartwheel, the results were the same as he stumbled around.

But, the judges will surely award points for style. pic.twitter.com/PuitUrGzVO — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 28, 2017

Like from coach BÃ©la KÃ¡rolyi's lips to @jkcorden's ears. pic.twitter.com/cVUDfvMydB — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 28, 2017

In fact, when it came time to hand out the all-important participation medals at the end of the class, all of Corden's new little pals took home the gold.

Sadly, he did not.

"The whole thing's rigged," he deadpanned when it was over. "The whole system's rigged. There's doping going on here, and I'm not interested in it."