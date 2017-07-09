The carpool's growing! James Corden and wife Julia expecting their 3rd child

share tweet pin email

Cue up the next song on "Carpool Karaoke"! Might we suggest ... "Big Poppa"?

Or maybe some Daddy Yankee?

That's right: James Corden, the British host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," is about to be a father ... again! He and his wife, Julia Carey, are expecting their third child, his rep has confirmed to TODAY.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Corden and his wife at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Baby number three is due in December and will join the family along with son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2.

Corden, 38, wed his producer-wife in 2012. As his biggest fan, she's been mentioned on his show ... including that time she got an unforgettable serenade from Stevie Wonder.

"Julia, this is Stevie from England," Wonder said with a strange accent. "Not the Stevie Wonder you know. Another one!"

He then broke into an impromptu version of "I Just Called To Say I Love You," revising the lyrics "to say James loves yooooou!"

Corden wept and thanked Wonder, saying, "Oh, my God! You've just bought me so many brownie points with my wife."

And he needed those brownie points this past May ... when he almost left her for Harry Styles.

Just kidding. But we have to say, their chemistry was on another level. (Harry agreed.)

Congrats to the growing Corden family!