Finally, J.R. Smith and wife Jewel got to take their daughter, Dakota, home.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star posted photos of the happy departure on Instagram Tuesday with the caption, "We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST!"

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Dakota was born in January five months premature, weighing just one pound. In February, the Smiths shared a photo of J.R. Smith holding her for the first time.

Jewel Smith has been blogging about Dakota's hospitalization at mykotabear.com.

Just two days before the couple took Dakota home, she wrote: "My mind is all over the world and back! I am a ball of nerves, I know in my heart that everything will be just fine but I cannot help but wonder...overwhelming myself is an understatement and getting rest before Kota Bear comes home does not exist!"

Dakota made it home safely, and on Wednesday, J.R. Smith posted a photo of the baby getting to meet Demi, one of her two sisters.

#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW) A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Demi seems to think just as highly of her baby sister as her mom, who wrote in her blog: "Dakota is just simply something special I can just stare at her and drift away."